Anshuman is a well-known name in the public-personal finance domains. He is a recipient of the prestigious Ramanath Goenka Award, the WAN-IFRA International award for investigative Journalism and, most recently

In the latest fillip to its expansion efforts over the last six months, TV9 Network has appointed Anshuman Tiwari as Editor of its business news portal Money9. Veteran journalist Rakesh Khar, who launched Money9 in record time, will assume a larger role as Business and Economy Editor of the Network.

Anshuman is a well-known name in the public-personal finance domains. He is a recipient of the prestigious Ramanath Goenka Award, the WAN-IFRA International award for investigative Journalism and, most recently, the ENBA award for the best economic show on digital platforms.

He is a Chevening fellow and has had brief stints with global media brands like Financial Times, London and Dayton News Chronicle, Ohio, USA.

Money9 is India’s first multi-lingual personal finance platform, launched nine months. "It was launched with the editorial vision of ‘financialising India’ in the true sense by taking personal finance to extremely under-served consumers. The existing offerings in the market don’t address their needs and are in a language that does not relate to people at the bottom of the pyramid. It is here that Money9 will evolve to its full potential," a company press release said.

Speaking on Anshuman’s appointment, Barun Das, CEO, TV9 Network said, “TV9 Network is India’s largest television news network with the strongest presence across languages. While language audiences have always been under-served in terms of personal finance, that need gap has only widened with rapid financialization and digitization of semi-urban and rural India. Money9 will serve the finest personal finance content in simple, easy-to-consume formats, accessible in multiple languages. I am confident we will deliver on this promise with Anshuman leading the Money9 editorial team. His knack for breaking down the most complex issues of the economy and public policy and how they impact an individual’s purse, are well known. With him, I am confident, we will set new standards for personal finance journalism in India.”

Speaking on his appointment, Anshuman Tiwari said, “After seven fantastic years at India Today, I am excited at the prospect of creating something new in the area of personal finance which has always been a matter of passion for me. I am delighted that I will be able to pursue my profession and passion at the TV9 Network which is a leading platform in the industry.’’

Money9 is currently available in Hindi and English and will soon be available in five other languages – Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati and Bengali.