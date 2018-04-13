Telangana State Intermediate 1st, 2nd year 2018 results expected today; check how you fared on results.cgg.gov.in

The results for the 2018 intermediate first year and second year exams are expected to be released by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) at 9 am on Friday, according to reports. The candidates can check their grades on the official websites: bse.telangana.gov.in, and results.cgg.gov.in.

Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari, who is also the education minister, will release the Telangana State Intermediate results on Friday, NDTV reported.

The Telangana State Intermediate 2018 exams were held between 28 February and 19 March. According to The Times of India, approximately 9.63 lakh candidates appeared for both examinations this year, while around 4.14 lakh candidates appeared for the TS Intermediate 2017 examination that was held across 1,294 centres in the state.

The TSBIE started in 2014 after the state separated from Andhra Pradesh.

The students will need to follow the following steps to check their grades:

1) Go to the official TSBIE results website, bse.telangana.gov.in

2) Click on the relevant link from options: 1st Year General Results, 1st Year Vocational Results, 2nd Year General Results, and 2nd Year Vocational Results.

3) Enter your roll number and the other details and click 'submit'.

4) Download the results and take a print out of your TS Board Intermediate Result 2018 for future reference.