TS SSC Class 10 results 2019: Telangana Board of Secondary Education to reportedly declare Class 10 results after 10 May

TS SSC Class 10 results 2019 | Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) will announce the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 public examination results after 10 May, reports said.

According to NDTV, an official of the Board said that the evaluation process of Class 10 papers is complete and the results will be announced after 10 May on the board's official website bse.telangana.gov.in.

The SSC exams in Telangana for the Year 2019 were held from 16 March to 2 April. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official websites bse.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.

In 2018, the Class 10 results were declared on 27 April and saw 83.78 percent students qualifying for higher education.

How to check Telangana Class 10 exams results:

Step 1: Visit the official website bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Look for the TS SSC 2019 result link and select it.

Step 3: Fill in your details, including registration number and date of birth, to get your Telangana Board Result 2019.

Step 4: Once the details are submitted, your result will appear on the screen. Students are advised to take a print of this mark sheet for future references.

Meanwhile, protests continue in the state as students and parents demanded a re-evaluation of all intermediate answer sheets over the alleged "goof-up" in Intermediate exam results. Student and parent organisations have been demanding justice for students who failed in one or two subjects, despite securing high marks in other subjects. Many students also committed suicide after the publication of error-ridden results by the TSBIE.

About the Telangana board:

The State Board of Telangana is divided into two sections according to the examinations it conducts. The Telangana Board of Secondary Education conducts the SSC exams and the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education conducts the Intermediate exams, ie, Class 11 and Class 12. The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) was established in the year 2014 and is both public and private in nature.

