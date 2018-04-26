TS SSC 2018: Telangana Board to announce Class X results today at 7 pm; here's how to check your score

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education will release the TS SSC 2018 (Class X) results on the official website of the board on 27 April. The results were to be announced at 10 am but the board has now postponed the timing to 7 pm.
The information was released by the board on Thursday on its official website.
Here's how you can check the Telangana Class 10 (SSC) result 2018 on Friday:
Step 1. Open the official website of TS board
Step 2. On the homepage, you will find the SSC results link
Step 3. Click on the link
Step 4. Enter your name and roll number on the page
Step 5. Your result will be displayed on the screen
Students can also receive their result via SMS by following the steps below:
SMS - TS10<space>ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263
In 2018, 5,33,701 students appeared for Telangana Board of Secondary Education's Class X examination at various examination centres.
Updated Date: Apr 27, 2018 12:20 PM