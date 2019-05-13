TS SSC 10th Results 2019: Telangana board likely to declare Class 10 result today; steps to check scores on bse.telangana.gov.in

TS SSC Class 10 results 2019 | The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is expected to declare the SSC or Class 10 results today (13 May) at 11.30 am. The results will be released on the board's official website bse.telangana.gov.in.

Candidates can also check third-party websites such as results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.com and examresults.net to check their scores.

The Telangana board conducted the TS SSC Class 10 exams from 16 March to 2 April. This year, the Telangana SSC exam saw a turnout of 5,52,302 students, including 2,55,318 boys and 2,52,492 girls from 11,023 schools. Of the total, 5,07,810 were registered as regular students and 44,492 as private candidates.

Steps to check 2019 Telangana SSC Class 12 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Look for the link for the TS SSC 2019 result and select it.

Step 3: Fill in your details, including registration number and date of birth, to get your Telangana board Result 2019.

Step 4: Once the details are submitted, your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Students are advised to take a printout of this marksheet for future reference.

On 17 April, it was declared that the TS board would award six additional marks to students due to errors in the mathematics paper. It was found that the sixth and 16th questions in part A and seventh question in part B of paper I and the fourth question in part B of paper II were incorrect. This is why students will be given 5.5 marks in paper I and half a mark in paper II.

About the Telangana board:

The state Board of Telangana is divided into two sections, according to the exams it conducts. The Telangana Board of Secondary Education conducts the SSC exams and the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education conducts the intermediate (Class 11 and Class 12) exams.

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education was established in 2014 and is both public and private in nature.

