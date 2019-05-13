TS SSC 10th Results 2019 Declared Highlights: 4,374 Telangana schools register 100% with all students passing; Class 10 supplementary exams to be held in June

Telangana Board TS SSC 10th Results 2019 Declared: The Telangana state board released the Telangana Class 10 result 2019 today (Monday, 13 May) on its official website — bse.telangana.gov.in. According to reports, 92.43% students have cleared the Telangana 10th board exam.
This year, girls have outperformed boys once again in Telangana’s Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations. With 92.43 percent students qualifying the 2019 TS SSC exam, the pass percentage for girls is 93.68 percent and for boys the figure is at 91.18 percent. Jagtial district fared the best in Telangana with 99.1 percent of its students passing.
As per the information given by the Secretary of Education, Janardhan Reddy in the press conference, a total of nine schools have registered zero results in Telangana SSC exam in 10th board exam.
While, 2125 schools had recorded 100% pass percentage in 2018 Telangana SSC exam, this year, a total of 4374 schools of Telangana Board recorded a pass percentage of 100%.
The Telangana SSC supplementary exam dates will be announced immediately after the Class 10 results are announced in the press conference today (13 May). The SSC supplementary exam is usually held in June and the results are declared by the month of July.
The SSC exams in Telangana for the year 2019 were held from 16 March to 2 April. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official websites — bse.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.
In 2018, the Class 10 results were declared on 27 April and saw 83.78 percent students qualifying the exam.
How to check Telangana Class 10 exams results:
Step 1: Visit the official website bse.telangana.gov.in
Step 2: Look for the TS SSC 2019 result link and select it.
Step 3: Fill in your details, including registration number and date of birth, to get your Telangana Board Result 2019.
Step 4: Once the details are submitted, your result will appear on the screen. Students are advised to take a print of this mark sheet for future references.
The announcement comes at a time when the Telangana state intermediate education board was facing the ire of parents over an alleged goof-up in the Class 12 results following which at least 19 students committed suicide. Student and parent organisations have been demanding re-evaluation of all results after several meritorious students — mostly from state-run schools — who had otherwise scored good marks flunked in one or two subjects. The state saw widespread protests after the reports of student suicides following the publication of error-ridden results by the TSBIE.
About the Telangana board:
The State Board of Telangana is divided into two sections according to the examinations it conducts. The Telangana Board of Secondary Education conducts the SSC exams and the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education conducts the Intermediate exams, ie, Class 11 and Class 12. The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) was established in the year 2014 and is both public and private in nature.
