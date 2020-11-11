TS PGECET counselling 2020 process to start today, register at pgecet.tsche.ac.in
Candidates who have cleared TS PGECET 2020 or have valid GATE score from 2018, 2019 or 2020 can register for the counselling round
The Telangana Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) counselling 2020 will begin today (11 November). The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has informed GATE/GPAT and TS PGCET qualified candidates to register online at pgecet.tsche.ac.in and pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in.
Candidates who have cleared TS PGECET 2020 or have valid GATE score from 2018, 2019 or 2020 can register for the counselling round. Candidates will be required to provide basic information and pay the counselling registration fee.
The TSCHE has also released a notification regarding TS PGEC/TS PGECET 2020 counselling registration and online certificate verification.
Candidates who have qualified GATE will be given priority in the TS PGECET counselling. There will be two rounds of counselling. Shortlisted candidates will get admission to M.E., M.Tech., M.Arch., M.Pharmacy and Pharma.D (P.B.) courses.
Candidates will be required to fill application forms mentioning details, including GATE/GPAT admit card and passport size photograph. They will also be required to provide their GATE scorecard, educational qualifications, Aadhaar card and domicile certificate.
The registration fee for general candidates is Rs 600, while those belonging to reserved category will have to pay Rs 300.
After the verification, candidates will have to choose college and course online and seats will be allotted on the basis of merit, preferences and availability.
Steps to apply for TS PGECET counselling 2020:
Step 1: Log on to the official website - pgecet.tsche.ac.in.
Step 2: Tap on the link that reads, "TS PGECET/GATE counselling 2020."
Step 3: Provide all the details correctly to register.
Step 4: A new user ID and password will be generated. Using the details, login and complete the TS PGECET counselling 2020 application form.
Step 5: Upload all the documents in prescribed format and size.
Step 6: Pay the counselling registration fee and press the final Submit button.
