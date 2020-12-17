TS PGECET 2020 second and final round counselling begins; register by 23 Dec at pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in

Candidates named in the provisional list set to be released on 30 December, 2020, will have to report at the concerned colleges for verification of original certificates along with tuition fee payment challan between 31 December, 2020, and 6 January, 2021

Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2020 second and final round counselling for admission into postgraduate engineering, architecture and pharmacy programmes commenced today (Thursday, 17 December).

The counselling is being conducted by Osmania University, Hyderabad, along with Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

As per the notification, candidates will be required to register online, pay application fee and upload scanned copies of certificates for verification by 23 December.

The list of eligible candidates for phase-II will be displayed on 26 December. Students will be allowed to exercise web options for Phase II on 26 and 27 December, while the window to edit the web options will open on 28 December and will be available till up to 5 pm that day.

The list of provisionally selected candidates will be released on 30 December, 2020.

Candidates will have to report at the concerned colleges for verification of original certificates along with tuition fee payment challan between 31 December, 2020, and 6 January, 2021.

According to a report by NDTV, candidates will be selected based on merit, preferences, category and availability of seats.

The TSCHE had conducted separate counselling sessions for GATE and TS PGECET qualified candidates in which GATE students will get preference.

As per a report by India Today, candidates applying for the second round of PGECET 2020 counselling will have to be Indian national and belong to the state of Telangana/Andhra Pradesh. They should meet the status of local/non-local requirements as per the rules and should have secured at least 50 percent marks in the qualifying examination.

For candidates belonging to the reserved category, the marks in the qualifying examination have to be 45 percent.

At the time of registration and filling the application form, candidates will have to upload original certificates of GATE score/ GPAT/ PGECET rank card, SSC pass memo or its equivalent for date of birth proof, provisional certificate, transfer certificate.

Candidates will be required to upload consolidated marks memo or memorandum of marks semester-wise, mark sheets from Class 10 to graduation, and residence certificate.