TS PGECET 2020: Osmania University releases admit card for engineering entrance test at pgecet.tsche.ac.in

The Telangana State PGECET will be held from 21 to 24 September. Around about 21,758 candidates will apppear for the exam in two shifts per day

The Osmania University, Hyderabad has released the hall tickets for Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2020 on Thursday.

Osmania University will be conducting the entrance exam on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Candidates who have applied for the PGECET 2020 can download their admit cards by visiting the official site at pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

The Telangana State PGECET for engineering is going to be held from 21 to 24 September.

The board has mentioned that examinees need to download the new admit cards as the old ones released in June will not be considered to be valid. This is because the exam centres have changed, reported Hindustan Times.

Steps to download TS PGECET 2020 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official site at - pgecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll down to the application section and find the link that says 'Download Hall ticket'

Step 3: Clicking on the link will take you to a separate webpage

Step 4: Enter the details asked which includes your registration number, date of birth and exam paper for entrance exam

Step 5: Clicking on 'Submit' will take you to the online admit card for the engineering entrance test

Step 6: Download the file and take a print out of the important document

Here is the direct link to seek access to your TS PGECET hall ticket: https://pgecet.tsche.ac.in/TSPGECET/PGECET_HomePage.aspx

The hall ticket will be crucial for every applicant as it carries TS PGECET the exam dates, slot allotted, time and exam centre details.

Candidate details like their name, roll number the exact TS PGECET paper they are appearing for is also written in the admit card. It will also have the applicant's photograph and signature, Careers360 reported.

The report added that about 21,758 candidates will be appearing for the TS PGECET in two shifts every day.