TS PGECET 2018 result declared for admission in MTech, MPharm, MArch courses: check rank card on pgecet.tsche.ac.in

The Osmania University in Telangana's Hyderabad on Thursday declared the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET 2018) on its official website: pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

The test, which facilitates entrance to ME/Mtech (Master of Engineering Technology) courses in various state universities and their affiliate colleges, were conducted on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) between 28 and 31 May, 2018. The exams are held every year to fill the vacant seats after admitting GATE/GPAT qualified candidates. The entrance test facilitates admissions in regular post graduate courses in engineering, technology, architecture, or pharmacy (ME / M.Tech./ M.Pharmacy / M.Arch ) along with the graduate level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate) course, according to News18.

Students who appeared for the test can apply for admission in various courses offered by Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University Hyderabad, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad, Kakatiya University Warangal, Palamuru University Mahabubnagar, and Osmania University Hyderabad.

All students who appeared for the examination can check their scores and download the rank card from the official website, pgecet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can follow the instructions below to obtain their rank cards.

Keep your exam hall ticket handy before you log on Visit the official website: http://pgecet.tsche.ac.in Click on 'download rank card tab' on the page Enter your PGECET hallticket number, your registration number and your date of birth (in the dd/mm/yyyy format) Click on view rank card option Take a print out of your result for future reference

Candidates must keep their TS PGECET 2018 rank cards and hall tickets with them until the counseling process is completed.

Moreover, the link for GATE/GPAT qualified candidates had also been activated for registration. The candidates who haven't registered yet can do so by clicking on 'Click Here: GATE/GPAT Registration' link on http://pgecet.tsche.ac.in