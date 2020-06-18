TS Inter Second Year Exam Result 2020 date: Telangana board Class 12 results to be declared on tsbie.cgg.gov.in today

TS Inter Second Year Exam result 2020 date: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to release results for Class 12 board examination, also known as the TS Inter Second Year exams, today (Thursday, 18 June).

Once results are released, students can check the official websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in

Students can also check their manabadi intermediate scores on Firstpost by using the widget below:

State Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said that the Intermediate Second Year (TS Inter 2) examinations will be announced in the second week of June and the first year results will be declared in the third week.

According to a report by The Hindu, Reddy had earlier said during a meeting with officials of the Education Department that the evaluation process would be completed by 30 May so that results could be declared in second week of June.

While examinations for all major papers were conducted, the second year Geography and modern language papers were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A report by Telangana Today last week said that the evaluation of Class 12 board exam would complete in a day or two, following which it will take the board another 10 to 12 days to declare the results.

The Indian Express reported that over 9.65 lakh students registered for the intermediate examinations in Telangana. Of these, 4.80 lakh students appeared for the first year and 4.85 lakh for the second year.