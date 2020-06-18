TS Inter Results 2020 Declared: Telangana board announces 1st, 2nd year result; check at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.com

TS Inter 12th Result 2020 Declared | The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) issued a notification on Wednesday stating that the result for Intermediate first year and Second Year was announced today (Thursday, 18 June, 2020) at 3.15 pm.

The state education minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy released the Intermediate Results from the Vidya Bhavan at Nampally in Hyderabad. Students can access their scores by visiting the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Of the total 4,31,358 candidates, who appeared for the TS Inter exams, as many as 2,63,463 students have cleared the exa, taking the overall pass percentage among general students to 61.07 percent.

Among the second year students, as many as 3,74,492 candidates appeared for the TS Inter 2020 exam. Of the total, 2,60,703 clear the exam, taking the overall pass percentage to 69.61 percent.

Click here to follow LIVE updates

Here's how to check your result on official website:

Step 1: Visit the official TSBIE website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on ‘Class 12 results’

Step 3: Enter roll number and date of birth and click Submit

Step 4: Download the result for future reference.

Students can also register themselves at the Telangana government's mobile app --T App Folio -- by posting their credentials including name, phone number, and other details to check their Telangana TS intermediate result.

Students can check their results on Firstpost by using the following widget:

Earlier, the state education minister had said that the results of second year examinations will be announced in the second week of June and the first year results will be declared in the third week.

But the results were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide lockdown. In 2019, TS Inter Result was declared on 18 April. A total of 59.8 percent students had cleared the first year exam while 65% students passed the second year exam.

Over 4.8 lakh students appeared for the TS Inter-II exams this year.

While the TS Inter 12th exams were to be held from 5 till 23 March, exams for two papers – geography and modern language on 21 March - were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. These exams were held on 3 June.