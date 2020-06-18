TS Inter Results 2020 declared: Steps to check TSBIE 1st year, 2nd year results on official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter Results 2020 declared | The Telangana education minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy released the Telangana board Intermediate results for first year and second year from the Vidya Bhavan at Nampally in Hyderabad.

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has also publish the results for the TS Inter 11th exams and TS Inter 12th exams on its official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Students can visit the official website to check their scores and download their marksheets directly from the website.

Students can also check their score by filling their details in the below widget:

Here's how to check your result on the official website:

Step 1: Visit the official TSBIE website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, under the TSBIE Results section, click on ‘Class 12 results’.

Step 3: Enter roll number and date of birth and click Submit.

Step 4: Download the result for future reference.

Alternatively, students can also check their results from other websites such as www.examresults.ts.nic.in, examresults.net, indiaresults.com and manabadi.com.

Students can also get their results by registering on the mobile app T App Folio, launched by the state government.

While examinations for all major papers were conducted from 5 March onwards, exams for the two papers for inter second year students — Geography and modern language — were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per reports, over 9.65 lakh students registered for the intermediate examinations in Telangana. Of these, 4.80 lakh students appeared for the first year and 4.85 lakh for the second year.