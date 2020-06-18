TS Inter Results 2020 declared: Steps to check scores on alternative websites like manabadi.com, via app and SMS if official website is slow

TS Inter 12th Result 2020 | The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) declared the Intermediate first year and second year results today (Thursday, 18 June 2020). The results can be accessed online on tsbie.cgg.gov.in, www.examresults.ts.nic.in as well as results.cgg.gov.in.

According to Indian Express, over 9.65 lakh students registered for the intermediate examinations in Telangana. Of these, 4.80 lakh students appeared for the first year and 4.85 lakh for the second year.

The official website may become unresponsive owing to the heavy traffic it might experience after result announcement. In such a case, students can check results on alternative websites like examresults.net, indiaresults.com, manabadi.com and manabadi.co.in. or via SMS and app on their phones.

Students can also check their results on Firstpost by using the following widget:

Steps to check results on examresults.net:

Step 1: Go to the examresults.net website

Step 2: Click on Telangana in the list of the states or access the link directly here

Step 3: Look for the link that says "2nd year General Results Click Here"

Step 4: Click on the link and fill in the required details to get your result

Steps to check results on indiaresults.com:

Step 1: Visit the website indiaresults.com

Step 2: Under the heading "Telangana Inter 2nd year General" find link "results”

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details and click on "Go"

Step 4: Download the result for future reference.

Steps to check results on manabadi.com or manabadi.co.in:

Step 1: Visit the website manabadi.com

Step 2: Click on the respective links: TS Inter 2nd Year 2020 Results, TS Inter 1st Year Results 2020, TS Inter 2nd Year Vocational 2020 Results, and TS Inter 1st Year Vocational 2020 Results depending on which result you want to check.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details and click on "Go"

Step 4: Download the result for future reference.

Result via SMS

Students can also receive their results on their phones via SMS. To receive the result through SMS, students can send TSGEN2 to 56263.

Result via App

According to India Today, in case the official website is slow or not responsive, students can also get their results on their Android smartphones by registering in the mobile app T App Folio, launched by the state government.

Here's how to check your result on official website:

Step 1: Visit the official TSBIE website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, under the TSBIE Results section, click on First Year General, or, Second Year General, or First Year Vocational or Second Year Vocational, depending the year you are in, to visit the page for the result page.

Step 3: Enter roll number and date of birth and click Submit.

Step 4: Download the result for future reference.

For passing the TSBIE examinations, students have to score 35 percent marks in each subject and overall aggregate.

While the TS Inter 12th exams were to be held from 5 till 23 March, exams for two papers — geography and modern language on 21 March — were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. These exams were held on 3 June.