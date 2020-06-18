TS Inter Results 2020 Date: Telangana board to announce 1st, 2nd year results today at 3 pm; check at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.com

TS Inter 12th Result 2020 | The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) issued a notification on Wednesday stating that the result for Intermediate first year and Second Year will be announced today (Thursday, 18 June, 2020) at 3 pm.

According to the notification, state education minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy will release the Intermediate Results from the Vidya Bhavan at Nampally in Hyderabad at 3 pm.

The press release also stated in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no press meet.

Once the results are declared, students can access their scores by visiting the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

However, the date and time of the result has not yet been updated on the board's official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in. When Firstpost visited the official website at 8 pm on Wednesday, it said that "Results (Exact Date and Time will be announced soon by TSBIE)". Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website as well.

Here's how to check your result on official website:

Step 1: Visit the official TSBIE website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on ‘Class 12 results’

Step 3: Enter roll number and date of birth and click Submit

Step 4: Download the result for future reference.

Earlier, the state education minister had said that the results of second year examinations will be announced in the second week of June and the first year results will be declared in the third week.

Reddy had added that the spot valuation camps would be increased from 12 to 33 and each camp will have about 600 evaluators, according to a report in The Hindu.

Over 4.8 lakh students appeared for the TS Inter-II exams.

While the TS Inter 12th exams were to be held from 5 till 23 March, exams for two papers – geography and modern language on 21 March - were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. These exams were held on 3 June.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.