TS inter results 2019: Telangana State Board to announce result of Intermediate exams soon; check score on bie.telangana.gov.in

TS inter results 2019 | The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is set to announce the results for 1st and 2nd year of TS Intermediate examination 2019. The Telangana Board will declare the Inter results on its official websites at bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. Last year, the TS Intermediate result for both first and second years was released in mid-April.

Soon after the declaration of the results, the scorecards will be available on the official website of the board. Last year, the TS Board result was announced on 13 April, 2018. The Inter 1st year exams were held from 27 February to 16 March, 2019 and the Inter 2nd year exam was conducted on 28 February, 2019.

Here is how to check your score TS Inter 1st and 2nd year result 2019:

Step 1. Visit the official websites at bie.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the link. A new page will appear

Step 3. Fill in your hall ticket number and the relevant captcha that appears on the screen

Step 4. Your 1st and 2nd year Intermediate result will appear on the screen

Step 5. Download and keep it for future reference

The result for the 1st year general, 1st year vocational, 2nd year general and also the 2nd year vocational stream will also be released on the same day. This year, around 4,36,621 candidates had taken part in the Inter first year exams, News18 reported.

