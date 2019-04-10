TS Inter Results 2019: Telangana board to declare 1st and 2nd year scores on 12 April on bie.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year Result Date 2019 | The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will declare the 1st and 2nd year intermediate results for 2019 on Friday, 12 April. TSBIE will release the inter results on its official websites — bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. Students can also check their TS inter results on examresults.net.

Earlier, reports said the results would be released after the Lok Sabha election. Voting in the first phase is scheduled for Thursday, 11 April.

In 2018, the TS Inter Result for both first and second year was released on 14 April. This year, over 9 lakh students appeared for the exam, which concluded on 18 March. As per reports, nearly 4.7 lakh students registered for general and 29,000 for the vocational exams for the second year (Class 12) exam alone.

How to check TS Inter 1st and 2nd year result 2019

- Visit the official websites — bie.telangana.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in.

- Enter your hall ticket number, other details and the captcha in the window that opens.

- Your 1st and 2nd year intermediate result will appear on the screen.

- Download your results and keep a print out for future reference

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.