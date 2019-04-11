TS Inter Results 2019 Date: Telangana board to declare 1st, 2nd year scores soon on bie.telangana.gov.in

TS Inter Results 2019 Date | The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is scheduled to declare the 1st and 2nd year intermediate results for 2019 on Friday, 12 April.

TSBIE will release the Inter results on its official websites — bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. However, students can also check their TS inter results at examresults.net.

The Telangana State Board conducted the 1st year exam from 27 February to 16 March, while the 2nd year exam took place from 28 February to 18 March, News18 reported.

In 2018, the TS Inter Result for both first and second year was released on 14 April. This year, over 9 lakh students appeared for the exam. As per reports, nearly 4.7 lakh students were registered for general and 29,000 for the vocational exams for the second year (Class 12) exam alone.

How to check your TS Inter 1st and 2nd year result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official websites — bie.telangana.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Enter your hall ticket number, other details and the captcha in the window that opens.

Step 3: Your 1st and 2nd year intermediate result will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download your results and keep a print out for future reference

