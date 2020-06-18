TS Inter Result 2020: TSBIE to declare Telangana Class 11, Class 12 results today at 3 pm; alternative websites, app and SMS to check score

TS Inter 12th Result 2020 | The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will declare the Intermediate first year and second year results today (Thursday, 18 June 2020) at 3 pm.

Once the results are declared, they can be accessed at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

According to Indian Express, over 9.65 lakh students registered for the intermediate examinations in Telangana. Of these, 4.80 lakh students appeared for the first year and 4.85 lakh for the second year.

However, the official website may become unresponsive owing to the load it might experience after result announcement. In such a case, students can check results from alternative websites like examresults.net, indiaresults.com and www.examresults.ts.nic.in or via SMS and app on their phones.

Steps to check results on examsresult.net:

Step 1: Go to the examresults.net website

Step 2: Click on Telangana in the list of the states or access the link directly here

Step 3: Look for the link that says "2nd year General Results Click Here"

Step 4: Click on the link and fill in the required details to get your result

Steps to check results on indiaresults.com:

Step 1: Visit the website indiaresults.com

Step 2: Under the heading "Telangana Inter 2nd year General" find link "results”

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details and click on "Go"

Result via SMS

Students can also receive their results on their phones via SMS. To receive the result through SMS, students can send TSGEN2 to 56263.

Result via App

According to India Today, in case the official website is slow or not responsive, students can also get their results on their Android smartphones by registering in the mobile app T App Folio, launched by the state government.

Here's how to check your result on official website:

Step 1: Visit the official TSBIE website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on ‘Class 12 results’

Step 3: Enter roll number and date of birth and click Submit

Step 4: Download the result for future reference.

For passing the TSBIE examinations, students have to score 35 percent marks in each subject and overall aggregate.

While the TS Inter 12th exams were to be held from 5 till 23 March, exams for two papers — geography and modern language on 21 March — were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. These exams were held on 3 June.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.