TS inter Result 2020 Date: TSBIE announces date and time of intermediate results; scores to released at 3 pm on tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.com

India FP Trending Jun 18, 2020 10:10:25 IST

TS inter Result 2020 Date: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, or TSBIE, announced the date and time of declaration of TS Inter 2020 result on Wednesday, 17 June.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Secretary Syed Omer Jaleel said that the result can be expected tomorrow as TSBIE has submitted reports on the intermediate first, second-year result 2020 to the state government.

Representational image. Getty images.

"The Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy may announce the result date today evening, the official meeting is on," the secretary was quoted as saying.

Once announced, the TSBIE Inter Result 2020 will be on official websites - tsbie.cgg.gov.inbie.telangana.gov.inresults.cgg.gov.in and manabadi.co.in.

Around 9.65 lakh students have appeared for the intermediate exam this year.

TSBIE conducted the last intermediate papers of Geography Paper-II, Modern Language-Paper-II on 18 May, which was earlier scheduled for 23 March. The exam was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 856 students appeared for the exam.

To clear the TSBIE exams, students need to secure at least 35 percent marks in each subject and aggregate.

According to a report by NDTV, TS intermediate result 2020 will most likely be announced by Telangana Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy and Education Secretary Dr B Janardhan Reddy Garu at the TSBIE premises in Hyderabad and may also be aired live on television.

In 2019, the TS Inter results were announced in April.

How to check TS Inter Result 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the board - bie.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Inter Result 2020’

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, where you will have to enter your roll number and other required credentials

Step 4: Your TS Inter 1st year Result 2020 or TS Inter 2nd Year Result 2020 will appear on the screen.

According to a report by India Today, students can also check their TS Inter first and second year results 2020 at the state government's mobile application - T App Folio.

Updated Date: Jun 18, 2020 10:10:25 IST



