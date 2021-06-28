TS Inter 2021 results: Telangana govt likely to announce Class 12 exam scores today; check details here

To check their scores, students can also log on to manabadi.co.in. Once the site opens, candidates must log in using their roll numbers

TS Inter 2021 results: The Telangana government is likely to announce the results of the TS Inter or Class 12 exams today, 28 June (Monday). If the board announces the results today, candidates can check their scores on the official website — tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

However, reports quoted a state board official as saying that the result will not be announced today. There is no clarity on that front yet.

To check their scores, students can also log on to manabadi.co.in. Once the site opens, candidates must log in using their roll numbers.

There are around 4.73 lakh students who are awaiting their results. The TS Inter exams were cancelled by the Telangana government in view of the second wave of COVID-19 . Hence, the results for 2021 will be based on the students' first year intermediate performance.

In addition to the official website, the results will also be available on: tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.net, and manabadi.co.in.

How to check TS Inter results:

Step 1: Log on to the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in or manabadi.co.in

Step 2: Enter log in credentials and hit enter

Step 3: Once you access your result, take a printout for future reference

A total of 68.86 percent students had passed the Inter exam in 2020. The pass percentage among girls was 75.15 percent, while among boys it was 62.10 percent.

With inputs from agencies