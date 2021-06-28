TS Inter 2021 results: Telangana govt likely to announce Class 12 exam scores today; check details here
To check their scores, students can also log on to manabadi.co.in. Once the site opens, candidates must log in using their roll numbers
TS Inter 2021 results: The Telangana government is likely to announce the results of the TS Inter or Class 12 exams today, 28 June (Monday). If the board announces the results today, candidates can check their scores on the official website — tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
However, reports quoted a state board official as saying that the result will not be announced today. There is no clarity on that front yet.
To check their scores, students can also log on to manabadi.co.in. Once the site opens, candidates must log in using their roll numbers.
There are around 4.73 lakh students who are awaiting their results. The TS Inter exams were cancelled by the Telangana government in view of the second wave of COVID-19 . Hence, the results for 2021 will be based on the students' first year intermediate performance.
In addition to the official website, the results will also be available on: tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.net, and manabadi.co.in.
How to check TS Inter results:
Step 1: Log on to the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in or manabadi.co.in
Step 2: Enter log in credentials and hit enter
Step 3: Once you access your result, take a printout for future reference
A total of 68.86 percent students had passed the Inter exam in 2020. The pass percentage among girls was 75.15 percent, while among boys it was 62.10 percent.
With inputs from agencies
also read
Hyderabad vet rape-murder case: Shashi Tharoor opposes need to condemn killings of accused, says 'must wait until details of encounter emerge'
The four accused in the Hyderabad vet's rape and murder case were in judicial custody at Cherlapally Central Jail in the city.
TS Inter Results 2020 DECLARED Updates: Medchal emerges as top-performing district with 75% passing in 2nd year, 76% in 1st year exams
TS Inter Results 2020 DECLARED Updates: District wise, in second year intermediate exams, Medchal emerged as the top performing region, where a total of 45,041 cleared the exam. The pass percentage among students in 2nd year TS Inter exam was 75% in Medchal district.
TS Inter Results 2020 declared: Steps to check TSBIE 1st year, 2nd year results on official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in
TS Inter Results 2020 declared | Students who appeared for the inter first year and second year exams can check their results on the official website of Telangana board at tsbie.cgg.gov.in