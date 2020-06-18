TS Inter results 2020 pass percentage: 68.86% clear IInd year exams, 60.01% successful in Ist year papers; check score on tsbie.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter results 2020 pass percentage | Over 2,88,000 students passed the Telangana state board’s Class 11 examination, or the Inter first year examination, taking the pass percentage to 60.01 percent. Likewise, in the second year exam, over 2,83,000 students cleared the exam taking the success rate to 68.86 percent.

First Year Result

Of the total 4,80,555 candidates, who appeared for the TS Inter first year exams, as many as 2,88,383 students have cleared the exam, taking the overall pass percentage in general papers to 60.01 percent.

Girls fared better than boys in the Telangana Inter-I result declared by Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE). While 67.47 percent of the total 1,64,704 female candidates who sat for the exam cleared it, boys pass percentage remained at 52.30 percent.

Furthermore, in vocational courses also, girls performed better than boys.

Nearly 68 percent girls cleared the vocational exams, while the boys' success remained roughly than half of that at 35.30 percent.

Here's a break up of pass percentage data between general and vocational courses.

General Vocational Total Total no. of candidates passed 2,63,463 24,920 2,88,383 Total Pass Percentage 61.07% 50.65% 60.01% Girls Pass Percentage 67.43% 67.79% 67.47% Boys pass percentage 54.40% 35.30% 52.30%

Second Year Result

A total of 4,11,631 students had appeared for the TS Inter second year examination 2020. The overall pass percent among these students was at 68.86 percent.

Of the total 4.11 lakh students who appeared for the TS Inter second year examination 2020, 1,98,510 were boys and 2,13,121 were girls. The pass percentage of girls was recorded at 75.15 percent, while 62.11 percent boys clear the exam.

District wise, in second year intermediate exams, Medchal emerged as the top performing region, where a total of 45,041 cleared the exam. The pass percentage among students in 2nd year TS Inter exam was 75 percent in Medchal district.

While, the second position was secured by Komram Bheem, where 74 percent students cleared the 2nd year exam.

Here's the break up of pass percentage data between general and vocational courses.

General Vocational Total Regular Private Regular Private Regular Private Total no. of candidates passed 260703 21,505 22,759 1713 283462 23218 Total Pass Percentage 70% 31% 61.00% 47.00% 69% 31% Girls Pass Percentage 75.00% 36.00% 75.00% 48.00% 75% 37% Boys pass percentage 64.00% 28.00% 49.00% 46.00% 62% 29%

Students who appeared for the Telangana Inter exam can check their results on the official website of TBSIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in or bie.telangana.gov.in. Here's how to check your result:In 2019, as many as 3,82,534 students appeared on regular basis and of them, 2,47,755 (64.8 percent) passed the Class 12 examination.

Step 1: Visit the official TSBIE website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on ‘Class 12 results’.

Step 3: Enter roll number and date of birth and click Submit.

Step 4: Download the result for future reference.

Alternatively, students can also check their results by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the TSBIE website - bie.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Results tab.

Step 3: Choose Second Year (General).

Step 4: Enter the month and year of exam and hall ticket number and click Submit.

Step 5: Print or download results.

Or just enter your details in the following widget to get your results instantly.

However, in case the official website is slow or not responsive, students can check their results by registering on the state government-run mobile app T Appfolio.

Of the students who passed in the Class 12 exams last year, 1,49,574 students (60.4 percent) got the A grade, 65,388 students (26.4 percent) got the B grade, 25,013 (10.1 percent) got the C grade and 7780 students (3.1 percent) got the D grade. Additionally, the Medchal district registered the highest pass percentage and Medak district the lowest.

While the TS Inter 12th exams were held between 5 and 23 March, the last exams – geography and modern language on 23 March - were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. These exams were held on 3 June.

This year, 9.65 lakh students registered for the intermediate examinations in the Telangana. 4.80 lakh students appeared for the first year and 4.85 lakh for the second year, reports claimed.