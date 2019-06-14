TS ICET 2019 Result: Kakatiya University to declare result of entrance exam for MCA, MBA at icet.tsche.ac.in, manabadi.co.in today

TS ICET 2019 Result| Kakatiya University is expected to release the result of Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2019 on its official website today (Friday, 14 June), a notification on the official website said. Once declared, the results will be available on the official website for the students to check and download. Candidates who had appeared for the TS ICET 2019 can visit the official website of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) at icet.tsche.ac.in. Students can also check their results on manabadi.co.in

As per the information available on the University’s website the result will be declared today. Check the schedule here.

TS ICET 2019 exam was held on 23 and 24 May, 2019 across various centres in the state. Last year the results were declared on 13 June.

Steps to check TS ICET result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TSCHE at icet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link which says “TS ICET result 2019”

Step 3: On the new result page enter your TS ICET 2019 registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Your TS ICET result 2019 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out of your TS ICET 2019 result for future reference.

TS ICET 2019 was held for candidates who wish to take admission into MBA and MCA courses of all the universities in Telangana state and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2019-20. The test was conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad.

