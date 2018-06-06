TS ICET 2018 result to be declared today: Check Telangana ICET grades on icet.tsche.ac.in

The results for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2018 will be declared today (Wednesday, 6 June), according to reports. Candidates may view their grades by visiting the official website: icet.tsche.ac.in.

Kakatiya University, Warangal, will declare the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) TSICET 2018 result for the exam which was conducted on May 23 and 24 at 60 centers across the state of Telangana, The Indian Express reported.

A total of 61,439 students appeared for the examination this year. The test was conducted by the Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad. The test scores are accepted by all the universities and the affiliated colleges in the state of Telangana.

Candidates may follow these steps to check their results:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the board icet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the Results tab.

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number and all other required details and press on submit.

Step 4: After clicking on submit, the scorecard will appear on the screen. Download the result and take a print copy for future reference.

TS ICET is an exam held for admission to master levels professional courses like MBA and MCA of all the universities in Telangana, and their affiliated colleges.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.