You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

TS ICET 2018 result to be declared soon: Check Telangana ICET grades on icet.tsche.ac.in

India FP Staff Jun 11, 2018 10:22:36 IST

The results for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2018 will be declared soon today (Wednesday, 6 June), according to reports. Candidates may view their grades by visiting the official website: icet.tsche.ac.in.

Kakatiya University, Warangal, will declare the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) TSICET 2018 result for the exam which was conducted on 23 and 24 May at 60 centres across the state of Telangana, The Indian Express reported.

A total of 61,439 students appeared for the examination this year. The test was conducted by the Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad. The test scores are accepted by all the universities and the affiliated colleges in the state of Telangana.

Candidates may follow these steps to check their results:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the board icet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the Results tab.

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number and all other required details and press on submit.

Step 4: After clicking on submit, the scorecard will appear on the screen. Download the result and take a print copy for future reference.

TS ICET is an exam held for admission to master levels professional courses like MBA and MCA of all the universities in Telangana, and their affiliated colleges.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.


Updated Date: Jun 11, 2018 10:22 AM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala



Top Stories




Cricket Scores