TS EAMCET result 2019: Telangana JNTU likely to release entrance exam result today; students can check on eamcet.tsche.ac.in, manabadi.co.in

TS EAMCET result 2019 | The result for the Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test for Telangana-based colleges is likely to be declared by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) in Hyderabad today (Saturday, 9 June) around 12.30 pm. Students can log on to the TS EAMCET official website (eamcet.tsche.ac.in) once the results are declared.

However, some reports also said that the results are scheduled to be out before 15 June. However, there is no official confirmation about the final date of announcement of result. The exam is conducted for admission to B.Tech and Pharm.D courses at Telangana institutes. The exam was conducted from 3 May to 9 May, 2019.

The TS EAMCET result gives the weightage of 25 percent to a student's marks in the Intermediate exam. Hence, this year, due to a "goof up" in the scores of the Telangana Intermediate results, the declaration of TS EAMCET results was delayed.

How to check TS EAMCET exam 2019 result:

Step 1: Log on to the official website — eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Enter details like user ID and password to access website

Step 3: Enter registration number, date of birth, and other details on admit card to receive result

Step 4: Take a print out for future reference

At least one lakh students appeared for the TS EAMCET exam.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

