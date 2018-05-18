You are here:
TS EAMCET 2018 results to be declared today: Check eamcet.tsche.ac.in for updates

India FP Staff May 18, 2018 10:16:29 IST

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2018 results are expected to be declared today (18 May), according to reports. For updates, the candidates can check the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS EAMCET exam was conducted on 2 and 3 May for agriculture and medical related courses. The answer keys were released on 9 May.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) conducts the TS EAMCET on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The schedule for TS EAMCET 2018 counselling would be announced once the results are declared.

Once released, the students will have to follow the following steps to check their results:

- Go to the official website for TS EAMCET 2018: eamcet.tsche.ac.in

- Click on the link for 'TS EAMCET Results 2018'

- Enter relevant information about the candidate like roll number, etc.

- Click on 'submit'.

- Download the result and take a print copy for further reference

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.


