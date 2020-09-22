TS DOST 1st allotment result 2020 released; check details at dost.cgg.gov.in

Admission through DOST 2020 will allow candidates to take admission in undergraduate and diploma courses in state universities including Osmania University, Kakatiya University, and Telangana University

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the first seat allotment list of the Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST 2020). Candidates can check the status of their admission on the official website dost.cgg.

The TS DOST phase I registration started on 24 August and concluded on 9 September. Candidates were given time from 29 August to 9 September to fill up their web options. The registration and web options for phase II commenced on 21 September.

As per a report in The Times of India, this year, the TS DOST application process is being conducted in three phases. The second phase result for TS DOST will be released on 28 September while the online self-reporting by students for Phase II will be held from 28 September to 2 October. The phase III registration process will commence on 28 September and conclude on 3 October.

Admission through DOST 2020 will allow candidates opportunities in state universities including Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Palamuru University, Mahatma Gandhi University and Sathavahana University.

Here's how to check DOST Seat Allotment Result 2020:

Candidates need to first go to the official website of TS DOST -- ndost.cgg.govt.in. Once there they need to click on DOST seat allotment result 2020. The list of shortlisted candidates will appear on the screen. Candidates need to download the seat allotment list of TS DOST 2020. The allotment letter has to be carried by the students for reporting to the allotted college along with other required documents.