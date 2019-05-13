TS 10th Result 2019: Alternative ways to check Telangana board SSC Class 10 results if official website is slow or unresponsive

TS 10th Result 2019 | The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) is expected to declare the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 exam results today, (Monday, 13 May). Students are advised to keep an eye on TBSE official website bse.telangana.gov.in for their scores.

This year, the Telangana board conducted the SSC or Class 10 exams from 16 March to 2 April.

As a large number of students will be visiting the website once the results are declared, the TBSE official website might crash or become unresponsive. But students must not to panic. While the temporary glitch is being fixed, there are alternative websites students can check to access their Class 10 results.

Check results on Firstpost

Students can check their scores right here on Firstpost by entering their details below.

Students can also visit results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.net and manabadi.com to access their results in case the official website slows down.

Steps on how to check 2019 TS SSC Class 10 results:

Step 1: Visit the website manabadi.com

Step 2: Look for the 'TS board SSC results 2019' link and select it.

Step 3: Fill in your details, including registration number and date of birth, as mentioned in your hall ticket, to get your Telangana Board Result 2019.

Step 4: Once the details are submitted, your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Students are advised to take a printout of their results for future reference.

SMS services:

Those unable to access their results via the internet can avail the board's SMS service. To receive a result on SMS, type TS10<space>REGISTRATION NUMBER and send it to 56263.

About the Telangana board:

The state board of Telangana is divided into two sections according to the examinations it conducts. The Telangana Board of Secondary Education conducts the SSC exams and the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education conducts the intermediate (Class 11 and Class 12) exams. TBSE was established in 2014.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​

