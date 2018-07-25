Trump: U.S. ready to make a 'real deal' on Iran’s nuclear programme

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday kept open the possibility of negotiating an agreement to denuclearise Iran, two days after he rattled his saber at the nation on Twitter.

"We'll see what happens, but we're ready to make a real deal, not the deal that was done by the previous administration, which was a disaster ," he said during a speech to the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Iran on Monday dismissed Trump's angry warning that Tehran risked dire consequences "the like of which few throughout history have suffered before" if it made threats against the United States.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

