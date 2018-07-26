Trump says he hopes to strike trade deal with Europe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he hopes to work out a fair and reciprocal trade deal between the United States and Europe as he welcomed the head of the European Commission to the White House for talks.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told reporters as he sat down with Trump that Europe and the United States were allies and needed to work together. Trump said he wants reciprocal trade with allies at a minimum.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

