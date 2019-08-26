Truck driver killed in stone-pelting incident in Jammu and Kashmir; one person arrested by police

Anantnag: A truck driver died after being hit by stones during stone-pelting in Bhijbhera in Kashmir on Sunday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Noor Mohammad, a resident of Zradipora Urnhall Bhijbhera. The accused stone pelter has been identified and arrested.

The victim suffered head injuries during the stone-pelting. He was shifted to a hospital in Soura but succumbed to his injuries and was declared brought dead.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said the stone pelters pelted stones on his vehicle mistaking it as security forces vehicle.

"#Stonepelters kill truck driver. A truck driver Noor Mohammed resident of Zradipora Urnhall Bhijbhera was hit by a stone that was thrown from a lane at Bhijbhera this evening. The stone pelters pelted stones on the Truck number JK03 F 2540 taking it as an SF vehicle," the Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a series of tweet.

A truck driver Noor Mohammed resident of Zradipora Urnhall Bhijbhera was hit by stone thrown from a lane at Bhijbhera this evening.The stone pelters pelted stones on the Truck number JK03 F 2540 taking it as a SF vehicle.

The stones reportedly pierced the pane and injured the driver in the head. "The stone pierced the pane & injured driver in the head. He was rushed to nearby Bhijbhera hospital where he was referred to SKIMS Soura. He, however, succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead. The stone pelter has been identified and arrested," police said.

A murder case has been registered at Police station, Bhijbhera in this regard.

Police said a few days back a girl was seriously injured in a stone-pelting incident in downtown Srinagar and a case has been registered in that case as well.