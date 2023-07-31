Truck carrying tomatoes worth Rs 21 lakhs, travelling to Jaipur; goes missing in Karnataka

A truck laden with tomatoes worth Rs 21 lakh travelling from Karnataka’s Kolar to Rajasthan’s Jaipur has gone missing amid surging prices of the vegetable. Neither the driver nor the truck can be reached, according to the police.

The owner of the truck is unable to establish contact with the vehicle. A complaint has been registered at the Kolar Nagar police station.

According to the police, the truck driver and his partner stole the vehicle and the cargo of tomatoes. The cops have initiated a probe into the matter to track the missing truck.

The surging prices of tomatoes have made them a lucrative commodity for thieves. In recent weeks, the price of tomatoes has risen to over Rs 150 per kg in some parts of the country. This has led to a shortage of tomatoes in the market, which has made them even more valuable.

Earlier in July in a similar incident, tomatoes worth Rs 2.7 lakh were stolen from Karnataka’s Hassan district.

“We had sown tomatoes in two acres but we got nothing. Tomatoes used to grow but they never ripened. This time they grew but day-before-yesterday, someone stole them,” the farmer said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

“We toiled so much on the farm but we got nothing. My husband can’t speak. We only work here from morning 7 till 9 at night. We poured all our labour and money but everything was stolen,” the woman who owns the land said.

Erratic monsoon rains have disrupted the vegetable supply chain in India, leading to higher prices for a wide range of vegetables. Prices rose to a seven-month high in June, according to official data.