TRS MP D Srinivas' son Sanjay arrested for 'sexually harassing' 12 students of his college, sent to judicial custody till 24 August

Hyderabad: Ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP D Srinivas' son Sanjay was arrested on charges of sexually harassing 12 students of his college in Nizamabad, police said on Monday.

Sanjay was arrested when he appeared before Nizamabad Assistant Commissioner of Police M Sudarshan on Sunday after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the high court recently. He presented himself for interrogation in response to a notice and after questioning he was arrested, the police said.

He was produced before a local court which remanded him to judicial custody till 24 August, they said. "Sanjay has been accused by 12 girls of sexual harassment and indecent behaviour on the college premises and other places," Sudarshan told PTI.

Earlier this month, 12 BSc students of the college complained to state home minister Nayini Narsimha Reddy that Sanjay had harassed them and misbehaved with them. A case was registered against him under relevant sections of the IPC following the complaint, the police said.

Sanjay subsequently went absconding even as he had applied for the anticipatory bail which was later dismissed by the high court.