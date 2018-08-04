TRS leader's son D Sanjay booked under Nirbhaya Act for sexually harassing 11 nursing school students

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP D Srinivas's son, D Sanjay, has been booked for sexually assaulting 11 nursing school students, reports said. The victims lodged a complaint against the TRS MP's son on Friday.

According to reports, Sanjay has been booked under the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, (Nirbhaya Act) 2013, Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of woman) and 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) with crime number 187/2018.

The students had first approached state home minister N Narasimha Reddy on Thursday evening, The Indian Express reported.

The students had told the minister that Sanjay would call the girls to his room and ask for sexual favours. The students claimed that he would abuse the girls and touch them inappropriately. Sanjay, according to the report, was running Shankary College of Nursing in Borgaon, Nizamabad (Telangana) when the incident took place.

The victims then approached Commissioner of Police, Kartikeya, and lodged a complaint, a report in Deccan Chronicle said. They provided evidence of many obscene messages that they claim were sent by the accused, to the police.

According to the report, the accused had said that the students would get more marks if they spent time with him.

Sanjay, who is the eldest son of D Srinivas, however has denied the allegations. He claimed that this was a scam cooked up to tarnish his reputation and that of his father, according to Deccan Herald.

The former mayor of Nizamabad told the police that he would cooperate with them in their investigations. “Shankary educational institutions including nursing colleges have been leased out to others, I am in no way concerned with the administration,” he said, as reported by Deccan Chronicle.

His younger brother D Aravind, who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) refused to comment on the issue. He said that he had cut ties with his family, reports said.