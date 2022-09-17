TRS leader parks car in front of Home Minister Amit Shah's cavalcade in Hyderabad; security intervenes

Amit Shah on Saturday participated in Telangana Liberation Day celebrations at Parade Ground in Hyderabad

New Delhi: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Gosula Srinivas was asked to move his car by Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s security in Hyderabad today. Gosula Srinivas had parked his car in front of Amit Shah’s cavalcade.

Gosula Srinivas said, “The car stopped just like that. I was in tension. I will speak to the police officers. They vandalised the car. I will go, it’s unnecessary tension.”

Meanwhile, Amit Shah on Saturday participated in Telangana Liberation Day celebrations at Parade Ground in Hyderabad.

The Home Minister also unfurled the national flag at Parade Ground.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy also participated in ‘Telangana Liberation Day’ at Parade Ground.

In 1948, the first Home Minister of India Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel unfurled the Tricolour after Hyderabad merged with the Indian Union.

The erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad, which was under the Nizam’s rule, was annexed into the Union of India following a military action codenamed ‘Operation Polo’, which culminated on 17 September, 1948.

Hyderabad Liberation Day is usually celebrated on September 17 to remember the rebellion and the subsequent police action which led to the freedom of Hyderabad state from the Nizam’s rule on 17 September, 1948.

Hyderabad was under Nizam’s rule and the police had launched the campaign for its liberation with the name ‘Operation Polo’ which ended on 17 September 1948.

The year-long celebrations of Hyderabad Liberation Day will take place from 17 September 2022, to 17 September 2023, as a part of Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

In another event named as ‘Sewa karyakram’ on PM Modi’s birthday, the Home Minister will take part in the distribution of equipment to the Divyangs as well as the distribution of toilet cleaning machines in government schools and community hostels around 1.30 pm at the Classic function hall in Hyderabad.

The Home Minister will also interact with Divyangs.

As PM Modi will turn 72 this week, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced to organise various programmes under “Seva Pakhwada” across the country from 17 September to 2 October to mark his birthday tomorrow. PM Modi was born on 17 September, 1950, in Vadnagar, a small and nondescript town in North Gujarat’s Mehsana district.

Later in the day, the Home Minister will take part in the wreath-laying ceremony at the Shaheed Smarak at National Police Academy in Hyderabad at 3 pm.

