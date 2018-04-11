Tripura to introduce NCERT syllabus in schools; CM Biplab Deb accuses Left govt of spreading Marxist propaganda

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb said on Tuesday that his government will soon introduce National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus in state-run schools.

The BJP leader also alleged that the previous Left government had spread Marxist propaganda over the last 20 years, according to The Indian Express.

“When I say education, I mean quality education and not just numbers. The Communists only wanted the people of Tripura to study Mao (Zedong) and forget our Hindu kings. They removed Mahatma Gandhi from textbooks in government-run schools. I am going to implement NCERT syllabus in all these schools which will also have chapters on Tripura’s history,” the report quoted Deb as saying.

In March, the BJP and its ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) scripted history in the Assembly election by ending the 25-year reign of the Left Front. The alliance won a two-thirds majority in the Tripura elections.

The BJP won 35 of the 59 seats that went to polls in Tripura, ousting the CPM, which won only in 17 Assembly constituencies.

On 9 March, Deb took oath as chief minister. Governor Tathagata Roy also administered the oath of office to BJP leader Jishnu Deb Burman as the deputy chief minister along with seven other ministers, including IPFT chief NC Debbarma.

The swearing-in ceremony held at the Assam Rifles ground was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, senior BJP leaders Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi.

With inputs from PTI