Tripura TJEE 2021: Registration begins at jeeonline.tripura.gov.in; exam to be held on 23 June

The registration process for the TJEE 2021 exam conducted by the Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has started from 5 April.

The exam is held for admission to various state universities in engineering, technology, and other professional disciples.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on 23 June

Eligible candidates can visit the official website tbjee.nic.in to register. The applications will be accepted till 25 April.

Candidates can follow these steps to register:

Step 1: Go to the official website jeeonline.tripura.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'New Registration' link

Step 3: Register yourself on the portal by providing the required information/details

Step 4: A registration number and password will be created

Step 5: Using the registration number and password, log onto the website

Step 6: The TJEE 2021 application form will be displayed on the screen. Fill it.

Step 7: Submit the fee

Step 8: Check all the filled details and click on 'Submit'

Step 9: Download the confirmation page. If required, take a printout for future reference

General candidates will have to pay Rs 550 as an application fee while SC/ST applicants have to pay Rs 450. Candidates belonging to the BPL category have to submit Rs 350 to appear for the exam.

It will be an offline, pen-and-paper-based test. The admit card is expected to release on the website in the second week of June.

The official sources told The Indian Express that the syllabus for all subjects will be divided into 10 modules. The exam will be held in a single day across multiple shifts.

The examinations for Physics and Chemistry will be conducted in the first shift while the tests for Maths and Biology will be held in the subsequent shifts.