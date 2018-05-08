You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Tripura State Rifles jawan kills wife and children before shooting himself in Malaynagar

India PTI May 08, 2018 15:51:22 IST

Agartala: A Tripura State Rifles (TRS) jawan on Tuesday allegedly shot dead his wife and two children before killing himself with his service rifle at their residence at Malaynagar near the state capital Agartala, police said.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

Manik Ghosh, 40, a naik of the 1st battalion of the TSR, a state para-military force, shot dead his wife Ratna Ghosh, 34, daughter Hrittika Ghosh, 2, and son Debraj Ghosh, 11, Superintendent of Police (Control) Harkumar Debbarma said.

He killed them apparently after an altercation with his wife at around 8:00 am. The jawan shot himself dead with the rifle shortly afterwards. "Local residents rushed to their home after hearing the gunshots and found them dead. Later the villagers informed police," the Superintendent of Police said.

Debbarma said Ghosh was posted at a TSR camp in Panchabati, about 15 kilometres from Agartala. Asked how the jawan got his service rifle from his duty post to his home, police said the investigation was on to get the details.

On Sunday, a jawan of the Border Security Force shot dead his three colleagues and himself with his service rifle at a border outpost at Maguruli in Unakoti district.


Updated Date: May 08, 2018 15:51 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore take on table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in must-win clash



Top Stories




Cricket Scores