Tripura State Rifles jawan kills wife and children before shooting himself in Malaynagar

Agartala: A Tripura State Rifles (TRS) jawan on Tuesday allegedly shot dead his wife and two children before killing himself with his service rifle at their residence at Malaynagar near the state capital Agartala, police said.

Manik Ghosh, 40, a naik of the 1st battalion of the TSR, a state para-military force, shot dead his wife Ratna Ghosh, 34, daughter Hrittika Ghosh, 2, and son Debraj Ghosh, 11, Superintendent of Police (Control) Harkumar Debbarma said.

He killed them apparently after an altercation with his wife at around 8:00 am. The jawan shot himself dead with the rifle shortly afterwards. "Local residents rushed to their home after hearing the gunshots and found them dead. Later the villagers informed police," the Superintendent of Police said.

Debbarma said Ghosh was posted at a TSR camp in Panchabati, about 15 kilometres from Agartala. Asked how the jawan got his service rifle from his duty post to his home, police said the investigation was on to get the details.

On Sunday, a jawan of the Border Security Force shot dead his three colleagues and himself with his service rifle at a border outpost at Maguruli in Unakoti district.