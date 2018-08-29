Tripura CM Biplab Deb says ducks raise oxygen levels in water, wants to distribute 50,000 white ducklings to villagers

Heard this one? Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb is betting that more ducks in Tripura's water bodies will do swimmingly well for the fish there. And, how's that? Ducks' swimming, Deb claims, would raise oxygen levels for the fish. Deb is only too willing to put some skin in the game - he wants to distribute 50,000 white ducklings on a subsidised rate to fishermen who live nearby and villagers across Tripura.

Tripura CM Biplab Deb, known for his gaffes, claimed that ducks should be introduced in water bodies in Tripura because their swimming would automatically raise oxygen levels and fish will get more orygen. He also wanted to distribute 50,000 WHITE ducklings on subsidised rate. pic.twitter.com/clHIgfW2yx — Unofficial Sususwamy (@swamv39) August 28, 2018

A video post of Deb’s speech is flying at top speed on social media channels.

“When 50,000 white ducks swim in water, they will look beautiful and increase oxygen levels in the water bodies,” Deb said at a boat race inaugural in Rudrasagar, an artificial lake about 50 km from Agartala.

While on the subject of ducks and their droppings, Deb jabbed at the the previous Left Front government for damaging the old village culture of rearing ducks and poultry. “CPI(M) activists would force people to attend their frequent rallies, hardly giving them time to for rearing fowls. I want every rural family in Tripura to rear four-five ducks, which will help meet protein and vitamin requirements of children,” he said.