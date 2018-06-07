Tripura Class 12th results 2018: TBSE likely to declare Arts, Commerce streams' results tomorrow; check updates on tbse.in

Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is likely to declare the results of Class 12 Arts and Commerce examinations tomorrow (8 June) at 9:30 am, according to News18. Once declared, students can check the results at tbse.in, or tripuraresults.nic.in.

Candidates may also check their scores on tripurachronicle.in, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, examresults.net, innovaindia.com, and knowyourresults.com.

Earlier, The Indian Express reported that TBSE secretary Pradip Sengupta said the results would be declared either on 5 June or on 6 June.

Over 22,000 students appeared for the TBSE Class 12 examinations, which was conducted from 8 March to 11 April at various centres across the state.

Here is how you can check your Class 12th Arts and Science stream result:

Step 1: Go to tripuraresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link Higher Secondary Examination (H.S. +2 Stage), Arts - Year 2018 and Higher Secondary Examination (H.S. +2 Stage), Commerce - Year 2018 results link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter roll number

Step 4: Your result will be displayed

You can also avail your score via SMS. Type TBSE12<space>Roll Number and send it to 54242. The candidates can also dial Tripurainfo call centre to get their results. Their phone numbers are, +91 381 2413946, 2410048, 2410049, 2410053, 2410173, 2410174, 2410176, 2380566.

The Assembly election affected the schedule of the Tripura board Class 12 examination this year. The examinations of Mathematics and Philosophy were postponed from 12 March to 13 April, reports said.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, we will continue to update our website to reflect official updates as and when they come in.