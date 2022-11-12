New Delhi: For the second time within a week, a 5.4-magnitude earthquake jolted Nepal on Saturday, barely three days after a 6.6-magnitude one killed six people in the Himalayan nation. Tremors were felt in Delhi and adjoining cities of Noida and Gurugram at about 8 pm, making people rush out of homes and offices.

This is the second such incident in which tremors were felt in the National Capital Region within the last few days. The epicentre, this time too was once again in neighbouring Nepal.

The earthquake was recorded in Bajhang district, 460 km west of capital Kathmandu. The epicentre of the earthquake was Patadebal of Bajhang, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre. There were no immediate reports of any causality or damage to property.

The magnitude of Saturday’s earthquake was 5.4 on the Richter scale, according to the National Center for Seismology.

Earlier, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said it was a 5.3-magnitude quake. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground The earthquake was also felt in several parts of northern India, including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

The exact time was 8.12 pm local (Nepal) time, estimated to be about 7.57 pm in India, according to officials in Nepal.

On Tuesday, a 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit Nepal with its epicentre at Khaptad National Park in the Doti district in western Nepal. Strong tremors had been felt in Delhi and adjoining Noida at about 2 am triggering panic among residents of high-rises, with many people rushing out of their homes and gathering in open spaces.

