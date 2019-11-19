Tremors felt in Delhi, National Capital Region after 5.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Nepal, no casualties reported

Kathmandu: An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale struck Nepal on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The epicenter of the quake, which occurred at around 7:30 pm (local time), was located at a shallow depth of 14 kilometers, about 87 kilometers northwest of Dailekh district, the EMSC said. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage to property as a result of the quake.

Meanwhile, tremors were felt in parts of Delhi-NCR.

