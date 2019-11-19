You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Tremors felt in Delhi, National Capital Region after 5.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Nepal, no casualties reported

India Asian News International Nov 19, 2019 20:52:32 IST

  • An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale struck Nepal on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said

  • The epicenter of the quake, which occurred at around 7:30 pm (local time), was located at a shallow depth of 14 kilometers, about 87 kilometers northwest of Dailekh district

  • Meanwhile, tremors were felt in parts of Delhi-NCR

Kathmandu: An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale struck Nepal on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The epicenter of the quake, which occurred at around 7:30 pm (local time), was located at a shallow depth of 14 kilometers, about 87 kilometers northwest of Dailekh district, the EMSC said. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage to property as a result of the quake.

Meanwhile, tremors were felt in parts of Delhi-NCR.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 19, 2019 20:52:32 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores