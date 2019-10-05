Trees felled at Mumbai's Aarey Colony amid protests just hours after Bombay HC dismisses pleas; activists allege lathicharge by cops

Authorities began felling trees in Mumbai's Aarey Colony late Friday evening just hours after the Bombay High Court dismissed all petitions against the cutting of 2,700 trees for the Mumbai Metro car shed and refused to declare it a forest area, according to several media reports.

NDTV reported that activists gathered at Aarey Colony after a video showing a tree being cut there was widely circulated on social media. Rules say once a tree committee approves cutting, the order should be uploaded on a government website and trees can be cut 15 days after posting the permission on the website, sources told NDTV. Mumbai Mirror reported that authorities began cutting trees around 9 pm despite protests from activists. Nearly 300 people gathered at the site as activists removed barricades to stop authorities and were later lathicharged, as per the report. Reema Shah, a member of the Aarey Conservation Group, said, "We were at the entrance and people weren't allowed to enter. Soon, a lot of people gathered at the gate. Once, people even managed to push through. Sometime after that (about an hour or so later), they pushed the public away from the gates." Mayanka Goel, a 25-year-old who was on the scene, claimed the police lathicharged the crowd. "A crowd gathered outside the gates, chanting and demanding to go inside. The police shut the gates and were guarding the entrance. There are already a lot of police vans on the spot," she told Firstpost. "At some point, the police lathicharged the crowd. After a point, there were two distinct sides. A wall of police and the citizens. Once again, things got out of hand and a number of cops started to drag the crowd away. They arrested the most vocal activist. She was in fact the one keeping the crowd in control, making sure we protest silently instead of charging inside." The cops soon started forcing the crowd to disperse, Mayanka added. Congress leader Jignesh Mevani took to Twitter to ask Mumbaikars to resist:

Urgent request to Mumbaikars: Authorities have already started cutting trees in Aarey after the order passed by the BHC today. Citizens are reaching Aaarey forest to stop this. I request Mumbaikars to reach and resist this move right now. #SaveAareyForest#SaveAareypic.twitter.com/Ng5Yfv61gu — Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) October 4, 2019

Environmental activist Harish Iyer tweeted:

where are you @AUThackeray, where is the tiger cub hiding? where is your anger? where the hell is your anger? not asking you to blacken faces.. not asking you to break the bones of couples.. not asking you to burn books... is that why you are missing ? #AareyForest pic.twitter.com/DPQYFYY52b — harish iyer 🏳️‍🌈 #SaveAarey (@hiyer) October 4, 2019

AAP national joint secretary Ruben Mascarehnas claimed the crowd was lathicharged twice:

DCP Swami non-cooperative, Cops Lathi Charge protestors a 2nd time! There is no violence here! We are all educated and lawful protesters! This is just not done!#SaveAareySaveMumbai — Ruben Mascarenhas (@rubenmasc) October 4, 2019

With inputs from PTI