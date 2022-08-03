Treat gangsters at par with terrorists, Centre tells NIA
The reason behind the move is the fast-emerging links between Indian gangsters and Canadian and Pakistani Khalistani groups
New Delhi: The Central government wants the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to treat gansters at par with terrorists, sources have told CNN News 18.
The reason behind the move is the fast-emerging links between Indian gangsters and Canadian and Pakistani Khalistani groups.
Concerned over this growing nexus between gangsters and terrorist organisations, the government now wants the NIA toprobe all activities carried out by gangsters. Also, NIA and the Delhi Police are to carry out intelligence-led coordinated operations.
As per sources, Centre wants the NIA to conduct investigations across India and even consider international links, if needed.
The agency has been tasked with investigating their terrorism, drug, and weapon supply operations in India.
Recently, Sidhu Moose Wala was gunned down on May 29 close to his native village near Mansa in Punjab. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who is a member of the Bishnoi gang, had claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's murder.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Terrorist Yasin Malik begins hunger strike inside Tihar jail, alleges his case is not being 'investigated properly'
Malik, who was arrested shortly after the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front was banned in 2019 was on 19 May this year convicted by an NIA court in terror funding cases and sentenced to life imprisonment on 25 May
Home ministry hands over Bihar's Phulwari Sharif suspected terror module case to NIA
The MHA's direction came two days after the NIA carried out searches in Jamia Maria Niswa Madrasa located in Bihar's Purvi Champaran district and arrested a teacher identified as Asghar Ali
Udaipur tailor murder case: 19-year-old man arrested; 'played important role', says NIA
Mohammad Javed, a resident of Sindhi Sarkar Ki Haweli, Kheradiwala, was the eighth accused arrested in connection with the gruesome killing of Kanhaiya Lal by two assailants in Udaipur on 28 June