Treat gangsters at par with terrorists, Centre tells NIA

New Delhi: The Central government wants the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to treat gansters at par with terrorists, sources have told CNN News 18.

The reason behind the move is the fast-emerging links between Indian gangsters and Canadian and Pakistani Khalistani groups.

Concerned over this growing nexus between gangsters and terrorist organisations, the government now wants the NIA toprobe all activities carried out by gangsters. Also, NIA and the Delhi Police are to carry out intelligence-led coordinated operations.

As per sources, Centre wants the NIA to conduct investigations across India and even consider international links, if needed.

The agency has been tasked with investigating their terrorism, drug, and weapon supply operations in India.

Recently, Sidhu Moose Wala was gunned down on May 29 close to his native village near Mansa in Punjab. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who is a member of the Bishnoi gang, had claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's murder.

