Trainee nurses in Bihar's Katihar district beat up doctor for trying to molest colleague; officials promise inquiry

A group of trainee nurses at a hospital in Bihar's Katihar district thrashed a doctor after he allegedly tried to molest a colleague. A video of the nurses beating the doctor was widely shared on social media on Sunday.

#WATCH: Nurses of a hospital in Katihar beat up a doctor who allegedly molested a female medical staff. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/CgoEiN97VA — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2018

The incident took place on Saturday when a training session for the Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMS) was on, The Indian Express reported.

After the nurses reported the matter, the accused, who allegedly tried to molest a trainee nurse, was summoned by the hospital's civil surgeon. However, the incident took another turn when the accused tried to present his version of the incident. The nurses entered the room where he was being questioned and began to thrash him.

A few male staffers had tried to protect the doctor from the assault, but they could not stop the nurses. The police said the accused managed to flee through a rear exit, NDTV reported.

Order was restored in the hospital after the district administration brought in police personnel to the premises, according to Zee News. Officials said they will take stock of the situation and will investigate the alleged molestation attempt by examining CCTV footage.