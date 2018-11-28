Trainee aircraft which took off from Hakimpet Air Force station crashed in Telangana's Bahupeta; pilot escapes miraculously

A trainee aircraft which took off from Hakimpet Air Force station crashed in Bahupeta in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, Telangana in crashed and burst into flames. However, the pilot miraculously escaped and sustained minor injuries. Reports said that the pilot has been taken to a hospital.

Even though reports could not confirm other details of the crash, footage from the crash site showed the charred remains of the aircraft.

A trainee aircraft which took off from Hakimpet Air Force station crashed in Bahupeta in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, Telangana. The pilot sustained injuries and has been shifted to hospital.

Indian Air Force PRO, Anupam Banerjee told ANI, "A Kiran aircraft which took off from Hakimpet Air Force Station on a routine training mission crashed today (Wednesday) morning. The trainee pilot ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry will investigate the cause of the accident."

