Life is full of surprises, and on our journey, we often encounter situations that catch us off guard. Some incidents serve as reminders of the remarkable and unpredictable nature of life. One such surprising event occurred recently with the passengers aboard a train bound for Shoranur. Wonder what we are talking about? A train heading towards Shoranur surprised everyone as it bypassed a small station, only to reverse its course nearly one kilometre later.

This unexpected turn of events left passengers, railway officials, and onlookers bewildered. The sight of the train swiftly passing by and then reversing in this rural area was no less dramatic than a scene from a movie.

At 7:45 AM on Monday, May 22, the incident occurred involving the 16302 Venad Express departing from Thiruvananthapuram, which passed by Cheriyanad, a station categorised as a D grade station. A railway official told Times of India that the mishap was attributed to the absence of a signal at Cheriyanad station. Since it is classified as a halt station, no signal is installed there. The official mentioned that there may have been an error on the part of the train’s driver, who realised the mistake after the train had travelled a certain distance.

The Venad Express halted its movement after covering a short distance, requiring it to reverse back approximately 700 meters to reach the station. The incident resulted in a delay of approximately eight minutes in the train’s schedule. However, the train was able to compensate for this delay later on, as stated by the official.

According to sources within the railway department cited in a TOI report, there were no reported inconveniences for passengers during the incident, as people were able to alight and board the train when it reversed its direction. The railway official stated that as per the established norms, an inquiry will be conducted to seek an explanation from the train’s locomotive pilots regarding the incident.

