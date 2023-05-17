Traffic woes: Bengaluru man's Uber auto plan takes a detour with a 71-minute wait

Residents of Bengaluru frequently express their frustrations regarding traffic congestion, especially during peak office hours, where it can take hours for commuters to reach their destinations. Those living on the outskirts of the city often face difficulties finding timely transportation options. Recently, a man named Anushank Jain took to Twitter to share his experience with booking an autorickshaw through the Uber app.

Jain posted a screenshot of his Uber app, highlighting that the assigned vehicle was located a considerable 24 kilometers away, with an astonishing estimated waiting time of 71 minutes. Expressing his skepticism, Jain tweeted, “Huge respect for him if he actually shows up. #peakbengaluru.”

Huge respect for him if he actually shows up. #peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/6rQt1TswPU — Anushank Jain (@madmax_anushank) May 16, 2023

However, Jain later shared another tweet indicating that the driver had canceled the ride request within a minute.

The screenshot shared by Anushank Jain on Twitter left users in awe, and they couldn’t help but respond with a flurry of hilarious comments. The unexpected situation sparked a wave of humorous reactions among the Twitterati.

“I’m one of Uber rider, sometimes you find a request ride 10 to 15 minutes away, then you sacrifice to pick only to end being paid a pinch. Uber need to form a creteria where such distant customers are alerted and in dieneed should be charged both for a pick up and a drop off,” a user wrote.

“I guess it’s time we move to Tier 2&3 cities or rural areas. Higher productivity, low cost of living and ease of living. MNCs should start thinking of employee convenience,” tweeted another.

