Trade body calls for nationwide bandh on Monday to express solidarity with kin of jawans killed in Pulwama

New Delhi: In the wake of the terror attack in Pulwama, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has called for an all-India bandh on 18 February, to express solidarity with the family of the slain soldiers.

Commercial markets will remain closed and there will be no business activity during the bandh, the trade body said. All wholesale and retail markets in Delhi will observe a bandh on 18 February, it said.

Acting on the call by CAIT some states — Karnataka, Gujarat, some districts of Maharashtra, Kerala, Chattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Eastern Uttar Pradesh observed a bandh on Saturday.

CAIT national president BC Bhartia and secretary general Praveen Khandelwal said that during the bandh, traders will keep a day-long fast and will take out tribute march and candlelight march in their respective states. The CAIT said it is also planning to organise financial assistance to be sent by the traders to the families of the killed soldiers.

The trade leaders said that 18 states, including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, and others are set to participate in the bandh.

In Delhi, prominent markets including Chandni Chowk, Khari Baoli, Kashmiri Gate, Chawri Bazar, Sadar Bazar, Connaught Place, Karol Bagh, Rajouri Garden, Kamla Nagar, South Extension, Lajpat Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Preet Vihar, Shahdara, Gandhi Nagar etc will be closed.

42 CRPF personnel were killed after a suicide bomber attacked a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district with a vehicle laden with explosives.

The convoy comprised 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar. JeM, a Pakistan-based terrorist group, claimed the responsibility for the attack which left the bus extensively damaged in the blast.

